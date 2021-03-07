Clearway Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of 973% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

