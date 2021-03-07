Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CLOV opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 72.7% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

