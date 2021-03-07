CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 183.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 105.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

