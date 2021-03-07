Coe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,526 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

