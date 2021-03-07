Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

