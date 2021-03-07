Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

