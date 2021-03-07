Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $248.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

