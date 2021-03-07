Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,891 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 35.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

