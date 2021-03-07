Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03.

