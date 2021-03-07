Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74. Cohu has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Cohu by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

