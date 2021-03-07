Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLPBY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 280,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

