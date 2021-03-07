Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 455,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,670 shares of company stock valued at $31,631,982 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

