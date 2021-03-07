Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $68.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

