Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of FIX opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.