CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

