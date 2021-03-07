Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

