Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CODYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

