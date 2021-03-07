Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODYY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 148,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.