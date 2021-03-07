Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,408 shares during the period. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição makes up approximately 3.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $115,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 577,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 227,715 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,581. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.