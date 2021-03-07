Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.37. 3,608,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

