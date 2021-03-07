Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $35.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 658.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 13.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $95.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

