Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,429 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,296. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

