Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $35.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,203,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

