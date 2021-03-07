Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $33,086.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,661.72 or 1.00193662 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00037695 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.00950659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00417670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00305092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00078861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005697 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,603,972 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,476 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

