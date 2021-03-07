Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $217.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $242.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

