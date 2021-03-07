ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,086,728 shares of company stock worth $139,254,205 in the last quarter.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

