Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.43.

NYSE CLR opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

