Contrasting Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -39.61% -37.68% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 247.99%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$45.71 million ($9.97) -2.11 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 38.73 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -2.72

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

