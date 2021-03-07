Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 584,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,971. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

