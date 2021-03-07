Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.65. 1,136,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,818. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $210.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

