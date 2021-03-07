Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 45,836 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the period. Capri makes up about 0.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Capri were worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $47,743,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $12,058,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

CPRI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,391. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

