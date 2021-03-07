Cortex 1-Day Volume Hits $11.43 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $47.95 million and $11.43 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00777642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00041449 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

