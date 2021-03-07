Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $380.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Shares of COST opened at $317.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day moving average is $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

