Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 28th total of 14,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:COTY remained flat at $$7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,421,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,944.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coty by 153.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,596 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coty by 72.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Coty by 308.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

