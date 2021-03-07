County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

ICBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $161.26 million, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.