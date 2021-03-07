Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Reduced by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

