Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.23 ($69.68).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €61.26 ($72.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.70. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of €62.62 ($73.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

