Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $12,099,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $195,198.60. Insiders have sold a total of 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,311,404 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

