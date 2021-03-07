CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CFO Sells $44,625.00 in Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 million, a PE ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.75. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.