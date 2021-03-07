Craig Hallum Raises TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $110.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.