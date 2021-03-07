Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) a GBX 1,020 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,054.20 ($13.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 853.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

