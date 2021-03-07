Credit Suisse Group Boosts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $36.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Playtika alerts:

PLTK opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.