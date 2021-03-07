Credit Suisse Group Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.16.

SNOW opened at $239.73 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

