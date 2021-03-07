Credit Suisse Group Raises Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $19.00

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Apache from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apache by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Apache by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Apache by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

