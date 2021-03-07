Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISSDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

