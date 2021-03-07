Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.22 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.71 or 0.00011296 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $10.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,671.38 or 1.00321521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00077130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009882 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.