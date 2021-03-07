Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,056,000 after acquiring an additional 924,777 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,267,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

