Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.40. 1,013,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,831. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $382.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.55.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

