Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 57,119 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,119 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 925,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

