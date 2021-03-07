Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,011 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 11,680,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,005,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.